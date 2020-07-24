I always wear a mask, but I wonder if there something right in front of us that we are missing.
If a house with an attached garage has a carbon monoxide problem within that garage, air conditioning will pull that throughout the house.
Thinking on that same principle, is it reasonable to think that a symptomatic or asymptomatic person without a mask in a store, coughs, talkies or sneezes, that air conditioning can carry the microscopic particles of the virus droplets throughout the store which another person may breathe in?
My questions is: Can air conditioning be a cause of the spread of the virus?
I would like opinions please.
Dorothy Smalls
Lake Placid