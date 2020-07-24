I always wear a mask, but I wonder if there something right in front of us that we are missing.

If a house with an attached garage has a carbon monoxide problem within that garage, air conditioning will pull that throughout the house.

Thinking on that same principle, is it reasonable to think that a symptomatic or asymptomatic person without a mask in a store, coughs, talkies or sneezes, that air conditioning can carry the microscopic particles of the virus droplets throughout the store which another person may breathe in?

My questions is: Can air conditioning be a cause of the spread of the virus?

I would like opinions please.

Dorothy Smalls

Lake Placid