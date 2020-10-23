Dear President-elect Biden (that is what the polls say you will soon be): I hope you will follow through on your promise to bring our nation together. Our nation needs to be healed. Can we trust you to do that? The divide deepened under the eight years you served with President Obama.
Your previous administration promised transparency but covered up everything: the sale of arms to the drug cartel, Bengazi, and even the covert spying on the Trump candidacy – with enough embedded support in the intelligence agency to maintain the cover-ups through the current election. President Obama said there was “not even a smidgen of corruption” in your previous administration. Saying it doesn’t make it true.
I remember President Obama assuring us that you would be in charge of every penny of the stimulus for those “shovel-ready” jobs. Where did the money go besides Solyndra?
You complain about Trump’s lying and you continue to lie. You even repeat that old line about “fine people on both sides,” hoping the public doesn’t remember that he first said he wasn’t talking about the extremists. Your attempts at reverse racism is still racism. “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
Now you tell us you are going to eliminate the Trump tax cut, but not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400K. How dumb do you think we are? If you erase the tax cut, all our taxes are going up. And how is promoting class warfare going to bring us together.
You tell us you’ve been clear about fracking, but you’ve promised to eliminate it and you’ve promised you won’t. That is not clear; it is conveniently unclear. We listen, but we don’t know what to believe. You’ve been equally unclear about packing the court.
You tell us you are a moderate, but you select the most liberal member of the senate as a running mate, who will take over if anything happens to you.
I’m afraid you won’t get my vote. I will rely on my God to heal the land (2 Chron 7:14). During your nearly five decades in “government service,” politics have messed things up pretty bad. You have lived on a government salary for all of your life but you’ve become a multi-millionaire. It seems we may be paying our “servants” too much.
Trump isn’t perfect. Who is? But I have more confidence in God being able to use his rough edges to make positive change in our country, than going back to the smooth-tongued political world in which you’ve thrived.
You won’t get my vote, but if you’re elected, I hope God can use you to unite our nation and not divide it further. For now, you can just put me down as a doubter.
