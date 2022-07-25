Exchange Brain Painting

Marvin Andujar, assistant professor and director of the Neuro-Machine Interaction Lab at the University of South Florida, explains how Tyree Lewis, a USF Ph.D. student, is able to brain-paint through emerging brain-computer interface (BCI) technology on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at USF in Tampa, Fla.

 ANGELICA EDWARDS/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP

TAMPA, Fla. — It was like a scene in “Stranger Things.”

A student at the University of South Florida put on a cap covered with tiny sensors that record electrical signals in the brain. Then he began to stare at a computer screen.

Recommended for you