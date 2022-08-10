Travel Spa Show

Adrianna DeJesus, right, of Elements Massage in Englewood, Colo., at the annual International Spa Association event, in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO

Stress is an inevitable part of life. It is nearly impossible to remove all stress from day-to-day life. Stress is physiological and psychological responses to situations the body and mind find to be overwhelming.

Even situations perceived as good, like getting married, starting a new job or becoming a parent, can produce significant stress. When people struggle to cope with stressful situations, depression and anxiety symptoms can become more noticeable.

Recommended for you