With ordinary, day-in, day-out, life getting back on track, I have found myself astonished by some of the things we used to do. Simple, never-a-second-thought activities that now seem incredibly foolhardy.
Take the pen. Remember how we used to share them without even thinking about it? A reformed pen thief, I carry my own writing utensil to avoid absentminded absconding of those presented to me. This past week several pens were handed to me. Considering they were who knows where and held by no one I knew, I dug for my personal pen. Urged to use the one available, I politely refused. I’m sure the person in question thought me daft.
I say this because when he made a phone call a few moments later, he handed me the receiver as he exited his office so I could speak privately. Astonished and caught off guard, I quickly figured out how to put the desk phone on speaker. Far too personal of an item to share in these new days, him handing it to me felt like a serious carelessness.
Another day I was queried to take a group photo. Handed a cell phone before I could refuse, I mentally smacked myself as the group settled themselves. I took the photos with my internal alarm blaring. No sanitizer was immediately available, so I focused on my hands as dirty, ensuring I would touch nothing until soap and water were handy.
Working in healthcare, I am well-versed in hand washing, sanitizing and knew all about PPE before it was the “thing.” Believe it or not, I don’t have a germ phobia — or at least I didn’t before all this mess started. I’m beginning to think those with this skill set are onto something. I get it and am trying to sanitize every single chance I can because it feels like very few are focused on it.
I cannot help but recall how our kids roamed fast food playgrounds and ball pits years ago. We knew they were not the most sanitary but felt confident we handled any germs with a quick wipe up before eating. Then coronavirus came to call.
I suspect shared cups, a bite of your sandwich or taste of your dessert are now taboo. Guess we won’t be sharing sporting goods, computer equipment or vehicles with coworkers anymore either. How about we also nix handing over our phone to show photos? We can just look on as you scroll. There are so many new things to consider.
Waiting in your car? No touch pay? Both protect merchants and shoppers from hundreds of potential contacts each day. No longer licking your fingers, stamps, or envelopes before mailing things? Good, it tasted gross anyway if you can remember that far back. That we ever even did this is shocking, isn’t it?
Believe it or not, there was a time in history when washing one’s hands was considered foolishness until one doctor made a case for it. Now it is knocking back this bugger of a virus quite smartly. Distance, sanitizing and masking can keep it down so we can get life going again. If not back all the way to normal, then at least to a more sanitary version of our former ways and that sounds good to me.