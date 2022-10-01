SEBRING — Can you hear me now? Probably not if you’re in Highlands County. Since Hurricane Ian made its way through the county on Wednesday, cell phone service has been spotty at best.

The Information Technology Disaster Resource Center is a non-profit organization that travels nationally and assists communities with “technology continuity” after disasters, according to their website. Co-founder Joe Hillis explained there are several reasons for the spotty service but a couple of the most common reasons for interruption are power to the tower and fiber optic cables on the ground.

Recommended for you