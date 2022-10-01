SEBRING — Can you hear me now? Probably not if you’re in Highlands County. Since Hurricane Ian made its way through the county on Wednesday, cell phone service has been spotty at best.
The Information Technology Disaster Resource Center is a non-profit organization that travels nationally and assists communities with “technology continuity” after disasters, according to their website. Co-founder Joe Hillis explained there are several reasons for the spotty service but a couple of the most common reasons for interruption are power to the tower and fiber optic cables on the ground.
He said there are two parts to cell communication, the radio part, which is how your cell talks to the cell tower and from there the connection has to get to the telephone network.
“That’s generally done by fiber optics, or microwave or some other medium,” Hillis said. “We call that transport.”
Hillis also said you can have bars on your phone but not be able to make a call because there is no transport to get your call to the network. Cell towers that are running on generators may only have 48 hours worth of fuel. Which could be why some phones were able to make calls even through the storm but not afterward.
According to the Federal Communications Commission Status Report dated Sept. 30, out of 80 cell sites served in Highlands County, 50% (40) were out. Twenty-two were out due to transport, 18 were out due to power, and 11 cell sites were up but working on back-up power.
“The other thing, once they start debris cleanup, if you have fiber optic cables laying on the ground, those often get cut when they’re trying to clear trees or things like that. Historically, and generally speaking, early cell tower failures are because of damage to the radios to the antennas, get broken or whatever that is,” Hillis said.
Hillis said the later failures are usually because of fuel or transport. The cell tower itself may be fine but a fiber optic cable could be on the ground and damaged by vehicles.
“Today is the day, today is the day that all the carriers will be out assessing their networks and trying to prioritize where things are,” Hillis said. “In some cases, they start at the center and then work their way out. Some cases they work backwards, it just depends on their network they can see.”