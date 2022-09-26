Canada Tropical Weather

In this photo provided by Wreckhouse Press a home fights against high winds caused by post Tropical Storm Fiona in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saturday. The home has since been lost at sea.

 RENE ROY/WRECKHOUSE PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — The Canadian military mobilized and officials on Sunday tried to assess the scope of devastation of from former Hurricane Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces.

After surging north from the Caribbean, Fiona came ashore before dawn Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, battering Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Quebec with hurricane-strength winds, heavy rains and huge waves.

Recommended for you