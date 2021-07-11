Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 930 Kerry Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $234,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell, broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group, Luxury Division.
Imagine having a home that has access to Lake Jackson without Lake Jackson taxes! This is it! This home was originally built in 1974 and features 1,412 living square feet (under air conditioning) and a total of 2,030 square feet (under roof). The home is comprised of solid concrete block construction.
The floorplan allows for three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior of this home has recently been updated and all new – new floor, new paint, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms and more. The floors are all vinyl wood plank throughout the entire home. The kitchen has white sparkly granite with stainless steel/brushed appliances. All upgraded appliances in the kitchen. The laundry room is right off the kitchen and carport for ease of use. Bathrooms have been updated with all new tile, toilets and vanities.
The front open porch is perfect for sitting and sipping tea. The back porch is 14-by-13 feet and another great entertaining space waiting for your touches to make it a great space. There is truly a lot of flex space here to make your own private paradise. There is a one-car carport that has a door to the laundry room, for ease off access to the kitchen.
The lot is 70 wide and 109 deep, equaling 7,630 square feet with 70 feet of waterfrontage on the end of the canal with deep access to Little Lake Jackson that allows you direct access to Sebring’s crown jewel, Lake Jackson. Little Lake Jackson is a 125-acre sandy ridge bottom lake with no public boat ramps. There is an access canal to connect to Lake Jackson allowing you direct access. On your property you have the availability to (with proper permitting) to have a boat slip, seawall or whatever your creative mind will think up. Lake Jackson is a 3,200-plus-acre sandy ridge bottom lake with access to two restaurants.
