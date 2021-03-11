SEBRING — Sara Canali, of Sebring, received the Alan C. Wesley Award from the Partners In Policymaking program that she recently completed.
Partners in Policymaking is a leadership and advocacy training program that teaches individuals with developmental disabilities and parents to become community leaders and catalysts for systems change. Participants learn how to obtain the best available services for themselves and others.
The overall goal of Partners is to develop productive partnerships between people who need and use services and those in a position to create policies and laws. Students participate in six two-day monthly sessions online beginning in September through February.
“I learned so much throughout this program for past six months. Even though I was already a self-advocate, there are so many resources to learn to advocate for people with disabilities,” Canali said. “Not only do you learn resources, but you get to learn how to make a change and make a difference in your community. There’s lot involved when it comes to policymaking staying on top of programs like APD (Agency for Persons with Disabilities) and working with legislators and helping them understand why changes are needed.”
Canali, who has cerebral palsy, recently graduated from Partners on Feb. 20 and was surprised when they announced she was the winner of the Alan C. Wesley Award. The members vote one person in the class to receive this award for exemplary partnering and leadership skills.
“I was shocked my name was announced for this award,” Canali said. “I enjoyed everyone in the Partners In Policymaking program. We were like a family.”