In today’s society, “cancel culture” is a frequently used term. It is nothing to hear of social media platforms banning users, or celebrities getting fired for their conservative views. There are many other examples, but is “cancel culture” really new?
Let’s take a trip back over 2,000 years ago when a young man began speaking to people about a new covenant. He spoke of many things that made the leaders of the day very nervous. Pharisees began to put a plan into place that would silence this man. Jesus was no doubt one of the first casualties of cancel culture. When the churches began to fear they would lose their prestigious positions, they began a campaign to eliminate Jesus and silence His followers. Sound familiar?
Jesus’ apostles were victims of cancel culture as well. Two of the most well-known apostles Paul and Peter were cruelly killed by Emperor Nero. Christians all over the world are still being killed in hopes of stamping out the teachings of Christ. This will never happen. We have read the book and know how it ends. Evil is defeated.
Seemingly, those who try their hardest to silence others are fearful of a message getting out and potentially destroying their own image or beliefs. Interestingly enough is the persons trying to cancel or stifle the voice(s) of those they oppose. Political and even church leaders of today are guilty of spearheading their own cancel culture assaults on outspoken individuals who may challenge them. Like the Pharisees, they will attempt to gather like-minded people or groups by spinning stories against you or trying to paint you as a liability to those around you.
In my opinion, cancel culture needs to be canceled itself. It is very dangerous to allow it to continue. It has been weaponized to the point we have witnessed everything from historical artifacts to cartoon characters being victims. Where does it stop? Will humanity simply hit the delete button on itself?
It is my observation, conservative Christian values and beliefs are among the top targeted for cancel culture. All the while, things we find offensive are being promoted and forced upon us. If one speaks out and voices opposition, the cancel culture advocates hang any number of negative social labels on them and go to work attempting to drive them from society.
The right to speak one’s mind and express opposing beliefs are quickly becoming targeted by the cancel culture vultures. If we do not make some changes, we may very well wake up one day in a world were firemen start fires rather than putting them out. Where people no longer read books, enjoy nature, spend time by themselves, think independently, or have meaningful conversations. Instead, they drive very fast, watch excessive amounts of television on wall-size sets, and listen to the radio on seashell radio sets attached to their ears. Wait a minute that’s a summary from a fictional Ray Bradbury book – that’ll never happen! Or is it?
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid.