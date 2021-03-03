Anna Maulden is a fighter … and proud of it! “They’re going to have to throw more at me than this to take me down,” says the 61-year-old plucky Lake Placid resident. Her bold statement comes after being diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2020, followed by the discovery of a rare heart aneurysm a few weeks later and, shortly after that, another aneurysm on her kidney. Most recently, while undergoing radiation for her breast cancer, a malignant lesion was found on her nose. That skin cancer has been added to the list of medical issues Anna faces and, yet she perseveres.
“I lived for 60 years without really any illnesses, but this last year, at age 61, it started going downhill. I have this theory that maybe I need to stop going to the doctor, so they won’t find anything else wrong,” she jokes.
Anna says that one reason she is able to maintain her bright outlook on life, despite serious illness, is that she is being treated by an awesome team of doctors and other medical professionals led by Dr. Mehender Yellu, a medical oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS).
“Dr. Yellu is my angel,” Anna explains. “He is so bubbly and always smiling. He makes me smile. And I am thrilled that he is right here in Highlands County, so close to where I live.”
After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Anna first sought treatment at a large cancer center several hours from her home, but she didn’t like the oncologist to whom she was referred, and the drive was difficult. That’s when she reached out to a local hospital and learned about Florida Cancer Specialists, the statewide community oncology practice with nearly 100 locations in Florida, many in smaller, rural communities like Sebring.
She continues, “Dr. Yellu really knows his job and communicates in a way that I can understand. The first thing he did on my very first visit was to grab a marker and start writing notes and drawing on the exam table paper. When I left that day, he ripped the paper off and gave it to me – and it’s still hanging on the wall in my home.”
Dr. Yellu says of his patient, “Anna has such a great spirit and I feel privileged to be her oncologist. We want patients here in Highlands County to know that they don’t have to drive to a larger city or academic medical center to get world-class cancer care. FCS provides the most advanced and personalized treatments and national clinical trials, in local communities close to where patients live. We also have a variety of services, all under one roof, such as an in-house pathology lab, an in-house specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics and care management, which offers patients 24/7 access to an oncology certified nurse.”
Just after being diagnosed, Anna had PET/CT scans for her breast cancer that revealed the heart aneurism and, weeks later, a kidney aneurism. Immediately, Dr. Yellu began developing a treatment plan and coordinating with Anna’s cardiothoracic surgeon, breast surgeon, radiation oncologist and several other members of the care team, or in Anna’s view, her “team of angels.”
Anna is one of the more than 20,000 women in Florida diagnosed with breast cancer in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is one in a million when it comes to keeping her spirits up, fighting back and, believe it or not, giving back to others. “People have helped me,” she says, “so I want to give back and help in any way I can.”
Prior to her diagnosis, Anna was a daily caregiver for an elderly friend with dementia. She still volunteers as much as possible at a local food bank and holds yard sales to raise money for local charities, such as Nu-Hope Elder Care Services.
Not even the pandemic stops her from wanting to give back. “I’m masked up and I stay covered,” she explains, “and I use a lot of Lysol. If people come to my house, I tell them, ‘Before you come in, you can get sprayed with your choice of Lysol or Raid – because I know one of them is bound to kill everything.’”
Anna perseveres because she feels she is not alone. Dr. Yellu and the other angels are there for her. “Dr. Yellu doesn’t diminish your hopes; he lets you know that there is something he can do to help you. He told me not to give up because he was going to be there fighting alongside with me.”