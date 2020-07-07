LAKE PLACID — With the primary elections just a month away and the general election four months away, candidates for the Highlands County Board of County Commission have been invited to participate in a candidate forum tonight. The forum will be held at the Lake Placid Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. The candidate forum is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Candidates for Districts 1, 2, 3, and 5 have been invited to attend. Along with these individuals, candidates for Clerk of Courts and Comptroller have also been invited to appear at the forum.
The event is completely open to the general public and the public will also be given the opportunity to ask candidates a question. Due to current circumstances, masks will be highly recommended but not required.
This event stems from a bid to better inform the public about their options at the voting booths. Eleven candidates have qualified to run for election to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, with nine being affiliated with the Republican Party and two being affiliated with the Democratic Party. All three candidates running for the Clerk of Courts and Comptroller have qualified as Republicans running for their party’s nominations.
Don Elwell, a current county commissioner and candidate for Clerk of Courts, is hosting a town hall-style meeting at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. That meeting, which will also be the first of three county budget presentations, begins at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The other two budget presentations will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Lake Placid and Sebring.
Kathy Rapp, a Republican candidate for County Commission District 2, and Scott Kirouac, a Republican candidate for County Commission District 3, will be guest speakers at Tuesday’s meeting of The Highlands Tea Party at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans of America Center, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
This year’s primary election will be held on Aug. 18 and the general election will be held on Nov. 3.