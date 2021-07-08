LAKE PLACID — A Placid Lakes resident didn’t have any injury after a fire Wednesday morning burned a bedroom, started by an unattended candle.
It was part of a busy morning in the south of the county for Highlands County Fire Rescue. Shortly after 10 a.m., while multiple fire crews worked the scene of a crash and fuel spill on State Road 70, Fire Rescue officials report that crews from Placid Lakes Station 39 and Highlands Park Estates Station 33, joined by Medic Units 36 (Lake Placid) and 41 (Sun ‘N Lakes South) and Battalion Chief 1, responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Martinique Avenue NE.
Once other units cleared the wreck on SR 70, Fire Rescue reports that they also proceeded to the house fire.
First units on the scene found a single room on fire, which they quickly extinguished with the help of a cross-trained firefighter on Medic 36, Fire Rescue reports. The fire sent significant smoke damage throughout the structure.
A single resident, checked by EMS, did not require medical attention, Fire Rescue reported.
Fire crews found that a candle, left burning, had started the fire and left an estimated $10,000 in damage.