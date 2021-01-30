SEBRING — Tanya Cannady, general manager for 10 years of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District, has resigned for a job with the county.
She will take the job of Business Services director, according to Tuesday’s Board of County Commission agenda.
Cannady said she tendered her resignation on Monday with a request to work through Feb. 16. The Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on her resignation and two-week notice at their next meeting on Friday, Feb. 5.
She will be introduced to county commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Cannady fills the spot vacated on Sept. 4 by Tasha Morgan, who started with the county as Business Services director, served as assistant county administrator after County Administrator Randy Vosburg was hired, and then went back to heading up Business Services in May 2020, after Chris Benson had resigned that position in December 2019.
In addition to 10 years experience in managing a special improvement district, Cannady said she worked many years with Wicks, Brown, Williams & Company CPA firm in downtown Sebring. She worked there from September of 1994 to December 2010, according to her LinkedIn.com profile.
Cannady also served as an internal auditor for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts from March 2002 to September 2003, according to her profile.
She is a Sebring native. She said her family moved to town in 1973 when she was 2. She graduated from both South Florida State College (South Florida Community College) and the University of Central Florida.