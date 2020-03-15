SEBRING — An elderly patron of Captain D’s restaurant was uninjured after his car backed into the side of the restaurant Friday night.
However, one of two people sitting at a booth just inside where he hit was taken to the hospital, according to Sebring Fire Department officials. The uninjured driver, Sebring police reported, got a citation for careless driving.
Not only did 90-year-old John A. Kennedy of Lake Placid accidentally hit the building, Sebring Police Sgt. Vivian Buck said he also hit the gas too hard pulling out of the building, lost control again and hit four other parked cars.
Buck said alerts went out on the wreck at 4:59 p.m. Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said alerts went out to Stations 14 and 15 within a minute after that.
Arial 15-1 arrived alongside Engine 14-1, Maddox said.
Buck said when Kennedy backed his silver 2004 Jeep Liberty out of a parking space at the restaurant, his foot slipped off the brake pedal and hit the accelerator.
He panicked, she said, and put his foot down on what he thought was the brake, but hit the accelerator and smashed into the building.
According to accounts told to Maddox, Kennedy then immediately put the car in drive to get out of the building. Buck said he panicked again and hit the accelerator.
He then tried to hit the brake again but either missed or his foot slipped off, she said. He veered left and hit another four parked cars, she said.
Maddox said in addition to knocking out a concrete block support post, the first impact also hit a booth just inside the restaurant where two people were sitting.
One of them had to be transported to the hospital, but Kennedy was uninjured, he said.
Maddox said the city building inspector came out and had to condemn the building until the post was repaired and electrical lines were fixed.
Fortunately, he said, managers had a contractor out soon after the wreck and the building was ready to reopen later that evening.