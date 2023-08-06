Having the opportunity to be out and about in an area of expansive ranchland, my eyes were wide and my mind open to new possibilities. What might I discover during this outdoor adventure?

Seeing the usual birds and wildlife, I hoped to spot a Crested Caracara. Most often seen as I drive east or west to either coast, rarely do those chance sightings afford a safe place to pull over and get photographs. Usually, it is a few seconds glance as traffic requires one to keep on speeding by. Today, however, would be a vastly different day for birding.

Recommended for you