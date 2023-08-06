Having the opportunity to be out and about in an area of expansive ranchland, my eyes were wide and my mind open to new possibilities. What might I discover during this outdoor adventure?
Seeing the usual birds and wildlife, I hoped to spot a Crested Caracara. Most often seen as I drive east or west to either coast, rarely do those chance sightings afford a safe place to pull over and get photographs. Usually, it is a few seconds glance as traffic requires one to keep on speeding by. Today, however, would be a vastly different day for birding.
Scanning the pastures, we spotted it. A boldly patterned bird of prey, and sometimes referred to as the “Mexican Eagle,” the Crested Caracara is one handsome species. Adults have dark chocolate brown wings and body blending to a buffy colored throat, neck, and tail base. The chest is marked with horizontal dark barring over the lighter feathers and when seen from a distance, the dark body contrasts boldly with the whitish head and bright face.
This stately raptor’s golden eye shines from that bright red-orange face. On top of this tall falcon’s head is a dark mop-like feather cap that reminds one of a toupee as it lifts in the wind. Juveniles resemble adults but with overall brownish plumage and a warm brown head crest. The facial field marks are quite similar and aid in identification as the young birds will have a pinkish face.
Tall yellow legs and impressive taloned feet are sometimes used to scratch about like a chicken as the caracara digs for insects or frogs. If on the ground, the bird has a wide stride while running about. The sharply hooked bill is an intriguing translucent bluish grey to whitish depending on the lighting.
A predatory species, the caracara has a widely varied diet and often consumes carrion. A Threatened species, it may be seen feeding on roadkill in regions of open prairie. Just a bit smaller than a turkey vulture, they will aggressively run vultures away from a carcass. A species benefited by the open cattle ranches of central Florida, Highlands County is one of a few locations in the state where this bird can be spotted. Recreational avian enthusiasts often flock to our region hoping to catch a glimpse and add another species to their life list of birds. They are also found in southern Texas, Mexico, and South America.
Watch for this stunning species on fence posts or roadsides in areas of vast open expanses of rangeland or places where roadkill has drawn flocks of vultures. Like many other species, habitat loss has greatly impacted the caracara, leading to its listing as a Threatened species.