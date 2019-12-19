AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 Hooch nabbed four young men from Polk County while they were allegedly committing car burglaries on Tuesday morning. According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office media release, the four were caught in the Adelaide Shores neighborhood and Orangewood Acres subdivision.
The Polk men were Marvin Mendez Pereez, 18, and 16-year-olds Ethan Charles Seay and Isaies Najera, all of Bartow, and David Lee Reel, 21, of Winter Haven. A fifth suspect has been identified and was still at large in Polk County as of Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s officials say the young men broke into more than 20 vehicles in Avon Park and were caught on video committing even more burglaries in Sun Ray before heading south to Highlands County.
The press release said deputies were sent to Adelaide Shores mobile home community about 2:40 a.m. when a park resident observed and reported two men walking around vehicles and opening the vehicle doors.
Deputies were soon on the scene and found a blue PT Cruiser parked in the park. K-9 Hooch tracked the scent from a victim’s car to the PT Cruiser. Inside the car, they found Perez and Seay. Deputies also found property in the car that would later be linked to the car burglaries in Polk County.
Officials said Reel was identified as a suspect and returned to the scene of the crime as requested by detectives. He was arrested upon his return. Najera was found at about 9 a.m. at a nearby restaurant sitting on a bench.
Polk County sheriff’s detectives arrived at the mobile home park to interview the suspects in the Sun Ray car burglaries, the report said. HSCO said if anyone thinks they were a victim on Tuesday, they should call 863-402-7250.
Car burglaries have been a problem, so much so that the HCSO addresses it daily with a “9 p.m. routine” campaign on social media platforms to lock cars and houses.
“This was a great job of teamwork by the patrol deputies who reacted quickly to prevent these suspects from getting away and the detectives and crime scene personnel who spent many hours this morning working to identify all of the victims and gather evidence,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “We recommend that everyone check every night that their vehicles are locked because criminals are always looking for the easy targets. If your car is locked, you are much less likely to become a victim.”