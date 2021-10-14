SEBRING — A car caught fire Tuesday night at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Sebring.
Sebring Fire Department officials have credited a quick response to being able to contain the blaze and the damage to the engine compartment.
Capt. Austin Maddox said fire crews at Station 15, on the southwest portion of Lake Jackson, got a call at just before 8:59 p.m., were en route before 9:01 p.m. and arrived on scene seconds before 9:04 p.m.
Firefighters kept the fire to the engine, Maddox said, away from the cabin of the black Chevrolet Malibu owned by an employee of the restaurant. By the time Maddox arrived from Station 14 downtown, the fire was out, he said.
They cleared the scene at 10:05 p.m., approximately an hour later, he said.
Maddox said the owner, who was able to recover her belongings from the car, had seen smoke coming from her car, and called 911.
The cause appeared to be an accidental electrical malfunction, which Maddox confirmed via FaceTime video call with an investigator from the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services — Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations (DIFS), formerly called the Division of the State Fire Marshal.
Maddox said he has had similar video conferences with DIFS investigators, as on Tuesday night, when the cause of a fire did not seem suspicious.