SEBRING — Friday saw a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, formerly green, turn black with soot after catching fire on U.S. 27 southbound across from Northwood Boulevard.
Sebring Fire Department officials said it was the third time when a vehicle caught fire in the afternoon in the area of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway/Schumacher Road, covered by Sebring Fire Station 15.
The causes, said Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, are still undetermined. In each case, however, the drivers or owners escaped harm, he said.
The first of the most recent spate of car fires took place at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 12 in the parking lot of Publix Supermarket on the north side of town. A small SUV, similar to a 10-year-old Ford Edge, started smoking while parked on the north end of the lot.
Off-duty county firefighters immediately responded with extinguishers before Sebring fire crews arrived, Maddox said. All were able to get the fire out with minimal damage and no injury.
Response time was 4 minutes, 39 seconds, Maddox said.
A second vehicle fire took place at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 27 northbound in front of the Kentucky Fried Chicken and across from The Palms Car Wash. A motorhome caught fire and began to smoke heavily.
Again, Maddox said, Engine 15 crews put out the fire with no injuries. Response time was 4 minutes, 10 seconds.
The Jeep that caught fire at 1:41 p.m. Friday was a similar case as the motor home, in that it caught fire while being driven, but it burned almost completely.
Again, fire crews got the fire out and the occupants of the car escaped unharmed. Maddox said that response time was 8 minutes, 26 seconds, due to having to navigate construction, pass it and make a U-turn.
As of yet, Maddox said, the department has not determined the cause of any of the fires. Their only connection, other than not hurting anyone, seems to be the time of day and general area where they caught fire.