AVON PARK — A driver apparently failed to stop for traffic ahead of him and ran into the back of a line of two cars.
Fortunately, according to officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, no one was seriously injured. The driver found to be at fault, 71-year-old Lowell Wendell Hughes of Avon Park, only had cuts on his arm and the other drivers and passengers had no serious injuries.
At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said, the traffic light went red on southbound U.S. 27 at College Drive in Avon Park. A black GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 51-year-old Ernest Lee Willis of Sebring, stopped in the left/inside lane, followed by a blue Toyota Highlander, driven by 46-year-old Jerry Lopez of Long Beach, California.
Lopez had four passengers with him at the time, officials said.
A dark gray Lincoln sedan ran into the back of the Toyota, knocking it into the back of the GMC truck, sheriff’s officials said. The Lincoln, its front end bashed in, bounced over the median and across northbound lanes, officials said, and stopped facing east on the westbound shoulder of College Drive.
With no skid marks, officials said, the sedan was likely going full speed in a 50 mph zone when it hit.
According to dispatch records, no one was transported, and the driver of the sedan was treated on the scene, officials said. He also was cited for following too closely.
Fire units from Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 7 in Sun ‘N Lake and EMS Station 4 in Avon Park responded to the wreck. Sheriff’s officials said their deputies investigated the wreck and cleared the scene at 6:52 p.m.