AVON PARK — A three-car Monday morning commute crash left a car flipped over in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 in Avon Park.
It also resulted in a driver getting cited for having no driver’s license. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials did not have names of the drivers as information was preliminary and a full report was pending completion of the investigation.
The collision happened shortly before 8:23 a.m., officials said, when Avon Park Fire Department crews and sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene.
The driver of a southbound red Dodge sport-utility vehicle had attempted to turn left toward Hal McRae Boulevard in front of an oncoming northbound black Toyota Camry sedan, officials said.
The impact flipped the Toyota over onto the southbound lanes where it landed upside down on its roof and hood, facing north-northwest. Emergency crews had to close that entire side of the road and redirect traffic through the Avon Plaza to the Hal McRae traffic signal, while they worked to turn the car over.
Within less than a half hour, they had the car loaded on a flatbed hauler.
The Camry driver apparently had no serious injuries, officials said, and rode with a family member to a nearby hospital, as a precaution. The driver of the red SUV got a citation.
A third vehicle in the crash, an Avon Park city garbage truck, was also hit. Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said the garbage truck driver was OK, aside from a sore arm.
Schrader said he understood that the garbage truck was not involved in the crash other than having been hit. While the truck did get damaged, Schrader said, it was still operational.
“Our mechanic is looking it over,” Schrader said of the damage. “It’s nothing that would keep it from running down the road.”