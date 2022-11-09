LAKE PLACID — This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The management team at Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Club asked, “Why not make the Car & Bike Show a Veterans Day Car & Bike Show?” Therefore, the veterans show will be held on the regularly scheduled second Saturday of the month car show — Nov. 12.

To salute our great vets, veterans that register a car or motorcycle will get a ticket for a free lunch inside the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25’s “Mess Hall” kitchen/dining room. The Legion’s Mess Hall serves up classic “American” food: hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and onion rings. The Mess Hall is air conditioned, so if it’s warm, you can cool your heels inside. And the Legion’s bar is open for hard or soft drinks, and water.

Recommended for you