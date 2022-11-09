LAKE PLACID — This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The management team at Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Club asked, “Why not make the Car & Bike Show a Veterans Day Car & Bike Show?” Therefore, the veterans show will be held on the regularly scheduled second Saturday of the month car show — Nov. 12.
To salute our great vets, veterans that register a car or motorcycle will get a ticket for a free lunch inside the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25’s “Mess Hall” kitchen/dining room. The Legion’s Mess Hall serves up classic “American” food: hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and onion rings. The Mess Hall is air conditioned, so if it’s warm, you can cool your heels inside. And the Legion’s bar is open for hard or soft drinks, and water.
At the previous Car & Bike Show, the Cruisers shared the Legion’s parking lot with a team of Hurricane Ian responders that were using the parking lot and Legion’s storage garage to stage supplies to be trucked to the Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and Arcadia hurricane victims. The relief effort was headed up by American Legion Department Disaster Preparation Chair Bill Hoppner and Military Vehicle Preservation Association Convoy Advance Unit’s Bob Neely. Neely is a vet and a vehicle/car guy, so while talking cars, Neely told the Cruisers about his two restored, vintage military vehicles.
So, for the Lake Country Cruisers Veterans Day Show there will be a special feature vehicle – Neely’s vintage 1942 Willys-designed Ford GPW with an accurate replica of an anti-aircraft .50 caliper M2A (Ma Deuce) machine gun. Neely has owned it since 2006 and is the third owner. This will be something you don’t see every day.
Neely also has a restored M1010 Chevrolet Gulf War Army Ambulance that he will be bringing to the Nov. 12 show.
The Car & Bike Show starts at 10 a.m. and runs through around 2 p.m. Registration for cars and bikes is just $5; there will be door prizes, a generous 50/50, and a 50/50 runner-up gift of a $50 gift certificate from Mr. Sammy’s Italian Bistro in Lake Placid. The Cruisers will provide the Rock ‘n Roll music and Kettle Corn vendor Norm Zintz and Dave the Divine Ice Cream Man will also be at the show with his ice cream truck. The Lake Placid Wawa will be providing hot coffee.
The Lake Country Cruisers wants to make it “Veterans Day Weekend” with an awesome Special Veterans Day Car & Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
Bring your ride, bring flags, the kids, the grand kiddos, and bring the dog too. A good time will be had by all.