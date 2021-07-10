AVON PARK — A car knocked out a light pole in a crash Thursday that also closed U.S. 27 for two hours.
However, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said neither of the two drivers reported any injuries, and neither needed to be transported to local hospitals.
The collision at 10:41 p.m. Thursday happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 at the intersection of East Winthrop Street. Sheriff’s officials do not have a completed report yet on how it happened, and are still investigating the wreck.
Avon Park Fire Department Station 5 responded to the wreck, with assistance from Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Emergency personnel cleared the scene and reopened the road by 12:46 a.m. Friday, a little more than two hours later.