SEBRING — On Saturday night, a driver lost control of a work truck on a curve on Lake Josephine Drive and took out a power pole.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday, the flatbed pickup — driven by 29-year-old Edward Dale Cyson of Lake Placid — left the road at 913 Lake Josephine Drive.
It hit and snapped a power pole. The impact obliterated the passenger side of the cab and dropped the pole and power lines to the ground.
Highlands County Fire Rescue officials reported that the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Fire Rescue units Engine 30-1, Engine 29-1, Engine 19-1, Medic Unit 19-1, Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2 responded to the incident.
Meanwhile, Glades Electric Cooperative crews worked for several hours to repair the destroyed power lines and restore power to the area.