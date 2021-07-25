AVON PARK — A single-car crash early Friday morning on State Road 17 had no apparent serious injuries, and initially, no available driver.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials reporting from 911 Consolidate Dispatch records, said that the wreck at SR 17 and San Miguel Avenue — across from Lake Letta RV Park — resulted in a snapped utility pole and at least one entrapped passenger among what was described as “multiple occupants.”
The first call in was 3:55 a.m., sheriff’s officials said. It’s unknown what direction the white Dodge “utility” vehicle was traveling, or how it came to “rollover,” as it had been reported to dispatchers.
Sheriff’s officials said they had no mention on dispatch records of anyone being transported, but did say that personnel on scene were trying to locate the driver, who had possibly either left the scene or had not yet identified himself or herself to deputies.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrived at 5:07 a.m., sheriff’s officials said, and the road reopened by 6:15 a.m., with deputies completing their call at 7:02 a.m.