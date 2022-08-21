SNS-perigrine082122a.jpg

The No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Lamborghini races at Road America.

 PERIGRINE RACING

DAYTONA BEACH — You know how the side mirrors of some passenger cars come with a warning that “objects are closer than they appear?”

This same notice could apply to the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3, which competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona (GTD) class.

Recommended for you