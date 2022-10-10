Phillies Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols looks at the scoreboard after being replaced by a pinch-runner during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the team’s NL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, in St. Louis.

 JEFF ROBERSON/AP PHOTO

ST. LOUIS — Magic was happening on a chilly Saturday night in St. Louis, where the Cardinals were trailing the Philadelphia Phillies in a do-or-die Game 2 of their National League wild-card series, and Albert Pujols was stepping up to the plate.

He rapped a clean base hit in the final at-bat of his career.

