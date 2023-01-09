SEBRING — This Thursday will provide an opportunity for teenagers and adults to find a job, perhaps a career.
The Highlands County Career and Community Service Fair will open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds for high school juniors and seniors to find what jobs are available.
After that, through the afternoon, it will remain open for adults.
As with the event last year, it presents an opportunity for people to broaden their knowledge on what career outlets exist in and around Highlands County, and to see how they might access them.
Representatives from various industries and the educational institutions that can help with training will be on hand to talk with prospective candidates.
In addition, local nonprofits seeking teenage or adult volunteers might also find people to help them.
Last year’s event started this dual format for both commercial employers and nonprofit organizations, as well as the sessions for teens and adults. It was hoped then, by event organizer Garret Roberts, that a face-to-face forum, after what was then two years of pandemic, would provide faster results for both employers and prospective employees.
As of last week, the Career and Community Services Fair still needed some sponsors, and many will be appreciated.