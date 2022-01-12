SEBRING — Organizers of the Highlands County Career Fair this Thursday want to remind anyone who’s looking for a job that they may actually find one there, that day.
While that may not hold true for all businesses that take part, event organizer Garrett Roberts said the event has been set up to let prospective employers conduct interviews that day.
“Interviews may be conducted on site, so you could leave with a job offer,” Roberts said.
It’s one of the things he hopes, that prospective employers and employees can find each other faster at this face-to-face forum. The Highlands County Career Fair will take place Thursday in the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds with a session in the morning for freshmen and sophomore students from all three local public high schools.
All those participants have signed up, Roberts said.
An afternoon session from 2-4 p.m. will focus on adults, who Roberts said would find a wide range of local employers, both private and government, available to speak to job seekers and provide details on how to apply for their job openings.
Roberts said businesses started signing up before the new year for this event, which is part of a program that started years ago. He said Leadership Highlands has collaborated with local businesses to help young people arriving at working age to find careers in Highlands County and develop what he called a “well-rounded” career path.
“We’re working [together] to make a better, more robust program,” Roberts said. “There are lots of really good jobs [here].”