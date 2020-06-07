SEBRING — As the county enters into Phase II of reopening from the pandemic, many people will be returning to jobs while others will be looking for new jobs and careers. CareerSource Heartland is open by appointment to match job seekers with employers. CareerSource Heartland administration is requesting masks to be worn and social distancing will be used while when helping clients.
CareerSource Heartland provides job placement and training for Hardee, Okeechobee, DeSoto and Highlands County. The Sebring location is at 5901 U.S. 27 S, Suite 1.
CareerSource Heartland CEO/President Donna Doubleday recently said the organization had some 500 jobs representing 609 positions. The organization does more than match a job seeker with openings. The staff can help find training for those desiring a change of careers or those who are newly entering in the work force.
“We have seen a lot of jobs open up,” Doubleday said. “People can register for a job in our database and get job referals. Some people may need training. We can help with resume development and review interview skills.”
Doubleday said the computer database they use pulls jobs from other websites as well as companies they partner with.
CareerSource will provide many resources they offered before closing due to coronavirus. Some services may have a different method of delivery such as webinars or by phone calls.
Clients have access to funding for specific careers that need training as truck drivers, nursing, industrial and trade jobs.
“There are some on-the-job-training jobs possible for the right person,” Doubleday said. “There are funds available for temporary employment opportunity for humanitarian or clean up efforts related to COVID-19 for non-profits or individuals who are unemployed because of COVID-19.
While the staff will not apply for reemployment benefits for clients, computer access is available for those applying. The staff can help individuals navigate the system and provide paper claims.
The hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 863-385-3672 for appointments.