Caregiver charged with defrauding elderly couple

LAKE PLACID – A woman known for defrauding elderly people through insurance scams is allegedly at it again.
Debbie Benjamin, 50, is scheduled to be arraigned this morning on 12 counts of grand theft and 16 counts of petit theft after allegedly defrauding an elderly couple in her care.
According to the arrest affidavit, Benjamin was arrested after an elderly couple, one 85 and one 80, contacted police with information that they’d been defrauded. The couple paid for their at-home care through a Bankers Casualty and Life account. To pay for their home care, which Benjamin was providing, the elderly couple would write checks to Benjamin from the insurance account. To document how much to pay Benjamin, the insurance company required Benjamin to submit monthly time sheets. The insurance company would then send the money to the couple to pay Benjamin.
Benjamin came up with an idea, police say: She told the couple to have the insurance company deposit the money into the couple’s Wauchula State Bank account. The elderly woman filled out the direct deposit form and gave it to Benjamin, who said she’d fax it to the insurance company.
From September 2020 to August 2021, the couple kept paying Benjamin with checks from their account, believing the insurance company was reimbursing their Wauchula account.
Benjamin, however, was getting double paid twice for more than a year, stealing more than $17,940.14, prosecutors say. Instead of faxing the couple’s bank information to the insurance company, she gave Bankers Casualty her bank account and routing number. The insurance company sent money to her account and the couple paid her cash from their ATM.
They discovered the alleged fraud only after their Wauchula account was overdrawn, prosecutors say.
Benjamin has done this kind of thing before, prosecutors say.
In October 2017, Benjamin was arrested and charged with making a false insurance claim; using an ID to steal more than $5,000; and grand theft.
She was scheduled to face a jury on those charges in August 2018, but prosecutor Richard Castillo dropped the charges after Benjamin completed a pretrial diversion program.
She is free on $20,000 bond.