SEBRING — Highlands County’s CARES Act Phase 3 application period will open 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday. Get your paperwork ready now.
The third phase of funding for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will open at noon Monday, Dec. 7, and end at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
This application period is for people who did not receive funds in Highlands CARES Act Phases 1 and 2.
To apply, visit HighlandsCares.com and determine which grant program best suits you as an individual, for-profit business or non-profit entity. The site will list eligibility requirements, answers to commonly asked questions and the required documents for each grant program.
Gather documents now. In general, they will prove who you are, whether you live or operate in Highlands County and what your losses have been from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site also has links to the application portal, which will open on Monday.
Anyone with questions about the process may contact county staff at 863-402-6780.