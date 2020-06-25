SEBRING – A CARES Act public workshop met Wednesday afternoon to determine the best way to distribute the initial funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. The CARES ACT will provide $8 billion in relief to those affected by COVID-19 in Florida. The first 25% of the funds the county will distribute is $4,633,686.
The CARES Act panel consists of Highlands County government officials who met at the Board of County Commission chambers using social distancing. Ideas came from the panel members as well as from the audience members, many who were community advocates and non-profit administrators and pastors. The committee consists of Sydney Armstrong, Legislative Affairs grant coordinator; Randy Vosburg, county administrator; Ron Handley, Highlands County Board of County Commission chair; Jerome Kazubowski, Highlands County Clerk of Courts senior director; Sally Hood, Highlands County Clerk of Courts auditor; Megan DiGiacamo, Highlands County Economic Development manager; and Joy Carmicheal, county attorney. The Board of County Commission is ultimately the body to approve the distribution.
Initially, the distribution was businesses, 35%; individual assistance, 20%; non-profits, 5% and government, 40%. Each category has standards that must be met in order to qualify. Also there are caveats put in place such as mortgage/rent and utilities to be paid directly to the corresponding companies.
There was a general consensus that the government’s percentage was too much. The government portion would have used the funds for additional testing sites, the COVID call center and to cover additional personnel time among other items.
“I will tell you that on the government portions, we are not allowed to make ourselves whole from a loss of revenue,” Vosburg said.
Vosburg also said that, like businesses and non-profits, they will definitely see a loss of revenue from gas, and tourism taxes and sales taxes, etc. Money he does not believe will be recouped.
“The only thing the government can get into is reimbursing costs that we have experienced related to COVID,” he said.
A member of the public voiced their concern that the business sector included small businesses such as lawn services that might not be incorporated or have other employees. Sebring Chamber of Commerce CEO Liz Barber commented that even small business owners such as law maintenance companies should be able to prove they are a business through tax returns. Carmichael said she was aware of the need to have a legal definition of businesses.
When asked for input on the assignation of the percents, Barber stated the government’s portion, regardless of good intentions, should not be the highest percentage. Another opinion was voiced by Dan Paige who suggested 30% to businesses, 30% to individuals, 25% to non-profits and 15% for the government. He stated that making businesses whole and individuals whole, they would make the government whole.
Non-profits were well represented with members of Nu-Hope, United Way and others. The representatives gave examples of how their clients were financially impacted by COVID-19.
Under the non-profits, a pastor stood up and said his church would not qualify because they were not a 501 ©3. Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell, a local co-pastor, said she was in solidarity with the pastor. Not all churches were 501©3 but functioned as a church. Powell suggested a separate designation for churches in order that they would qualify. The churches have stepped up by helping people during the pandemic that may not necessarily show as a loss but they have had to channel money into certain ministries such as a food pantry. Another concern for churches is the “staff” is often volunteers, so it will be hard to show a loss of employee hours.
Other topics such as childcare facilities and homeless communities were briefly touched upon with the promise to return to them.
Another workshop will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the County Commission chambers. The final draft will be made ready to go before the July 7 BOCC meeting at 9 a.m.