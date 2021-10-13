SEBRING — County officials reported Friday that they did not have any CARES Act funds still waiting to be expended beyond the deadline.
Local municipalities, which applied for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds through the county, were able to get help either buying personal protection equipment for their staff or covering certain expenses.
The city of Sebring received a total of $67,476, said Finance Director Penny Robinson. Of that, $29,053 went to COVID-related wages, $14,840 went to personal protection equipment: face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and the remaining $23,583 went to software to facilitate social distancing.
Lake Placid Finance Director Rachel Osborne said the town received $22,000 to reimburse COVID-related expenses for face masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and related items. Osborne said the town had very little billable hours related directly to dealing with the pandemic.
The city of Avon Park got $30,000 to pay down a $170,000 loan from the city’s General Fund to support the Avon Park Municipal Airport, said Finance Director Melody Sauerhafer. The city is also looking at submitting for another $13,000, she said, hoping it will be approved.
The deadline to expend CARES Act funds was Dec. 31, 2020, with audit deadlines extended into this year. County officials have said all CARES funding has been expended and already reimbursed, and the accounts have been closed.
The total federal funds received by the county under CARES was $18,534,745. It was distributed in three phases: Phase 1 – $4,633,686; Phase 2 – $3,706,949; and Phase 3 – $10,194,110. Of which, all was paid and reimbursed.
County officials report that the remaining balance in the accounts was 1 cent.
Even in Phase 3, where the county expected to receive $10.2 million, made that much of county funds available, temporarily, while waiting for reimbursement. Those reimbursements did come in, were cleared by audit and the county did not suffer any lost revenue.
In mid-January, the county filed a request with the state of Florida for an extension to the Dec. 30 deadline to give county staff and the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Business Services office until June 30 to review and clear up issues with some remaining applications.
At that time, not all totals were in.
The CARES Act saw a great many participants in the first phase. As of late August 2020, the county saw a total of 2,344 local individuals and 732 businesses applying for help. The county received more applications than that, but those were the ones that got through the process and submitted applications before the deadline.
The county also had 26 applications submitted in the first phase for community proposals, out of 204 applications started but not completed through the online submission system.
Also at that time, the county saw a total of 3,219 individual applications started in the online system and 955 business applications started, but not finished.
The original first-phase spending plan, as submitted by then-Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong and by Business and Economic Development Executive Manager Meghan DiGiacomo, was to disburse $4,633,686 as follows: for-profit businesses – $1,750,000, or 37.8%; non-profit businesses – $250,000, or 5.4%; individuals – $1,250,000, or 27%; community proposals – $250,000, or 5.4%; personal protection equipment (PPE) – $120,000, or 2.6%; testing – $500,000, or 10.8%; administrative/government costs – $513,686, or 11.1%.
As needed, the numbers changed depending on applicants’ responses.