SEBRING — One of the recipients of funds under the CARES Act will use those coronavirus and donated relief funds to fight hunger.
United Way of Central Florida, headquartered in Polk County and operating in Polk, Hardee and Highlands Counties, has set out to expand its End Hunger Initiative with three distribution sites in Highlands County.
The expansion is funded through a private donation and grant funding from Highlands County’s first phase of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
In a release Thursday, the United Way announced it has a location already for a food pantry in Avon Park, and wants to set up two mobile pantries, one each in Sebring and Lake Placid.
Mobile Food Pantry Drops will include fresh produce, frozen meals and dairy for up to or more than 200 families.
Each site will get set up through a $22,000 grant from United Way, the organization reports.
In addition, each site will have a partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the national Feeding America network that focuses on providing food to hundreds of thousands of food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida.
United Way reports that, for each $22,000 mobile feeding unit grant, $18,000 will go to Feeding Tampa Bay to cover the cost of food and transportation while the remaining $4,000 will cover administration, marketing and training.
United Way reports that this will help the organization provide holistic services that address the root cause of critical needs.
It may also provide an opportunity to identify families in the community who need access to financial education, health services and other educational opportunities in places where such services are limited.
Those wanting to apply to serve as mobile sites may download the Request For Proposals form at uwcf.org/united-way-seeking-end-hunger-sites-in-highlands-county and follow the guidelines to complete your application.
Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 13 via email to Rod.Crowley@uwcf.org.