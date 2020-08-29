SEBRING — A total of 2,344 local individuals and 732 businesses have submitted applications for help through the county under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said the county received more applications than that, but those were the ones that got through the process and submitted applications before the deadline.
Rybinski said the county also had 26 applications submitted for community proposals, out of 204 applications that were started through the online submission system, but not completed.
Likewise, the county also had a total of 3,219 individual applications started in the online system and 955 business applications started, but not finished.
At this point, Rybinski said, she can’t break down the numbers to show how many of the business applications came from for-profit businesses and how many came from non-profit entities.
The same is true of individual applications: She cannot say the size of the families that would benefit from those funds.
She anticipates that the funds will be disbursed by Sept. 30, as is required under the agreement that the county entered to receive surplus CARES Act funds.
That’s when the county has to make its first report to state officials.
The funds are part of the $4.6 million the county has received from surplus in the program to help individuals, businesses and communities still shaken by economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlands and other counties got these funds after large counties got their funds, but that’s turned into an advantage, said Business and Economic Development Executive Manager Meghan DiGiacomo, as Highlands County has been able to duplicate the larger counties’ protocols and procedures in taking applications and disbursing funds.
Legislative Affairs Grant Coordinator Sydney Armstrong and DiGiacomo presented a plan in early July to disburse $4,633,686 as follows:
- For-profit businesses — $1,750,000, or 37.8%.
- Non-profit businesses — $250,000, or 5.4%.
- Individuals — $1,250,000, or 27%.
- Community proposals — $250,000, or 5.4%.
- Personal protection equipment (PPE) — $120,000, or 2.6%.
- Testing — $500,000, or 10.8%.
- Administrative/government costs — $513,686, or 11.1%.
Those numbers may change depending on applicants’ responses.