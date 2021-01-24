SEBRING — Highlands County has disbursed slightly more than $5.9 million in CARES Act funds, but that number may change.
The county has filed with the state of Florida for an extension to the Dec. 30 deadline to give county staff and the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Business Services office until June 30 to review and clear up issues with some remaining applications.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss, who is overseeing COVID-19 response and the emergency funding program, told commissioners on Tuesday that she doesn’t have final totals, but so far that total is just $100,000 short of $6 million.
In Phase I of funding for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the county approved $1,896,500 in relief grants to businesses, $2,313,000 in grants to individuals and $172,850 to proposals for community programs.
In Phase II, another $283,000 went out to businesses, $700,500 to individuals and $12,500 to community program proposals.
Phase III provided funds to just businesses — $131,000 — and individuals — $391,500.
All three phases added up to $5,900,850.
Reiss said the self-certification period, which allowed businesses and individuals who had received some help to apply for additional assistance based on need, paid an additional $732,000 to local businesses and $2,476,500 to individuals, for a total of $3.21 million.
Reiss did not have an estimate on how those totals might change once auditors have finished clearing up issues with some of the applications. However, this will not create any problems with existing payments, she said.
She said Emergency Medical Services and other departments had large purchases with the government portion of the CARES Act, but also used government-level bulk discounts which would result in reduction in necessary funding in some areas, which could then increase available funds for other needs, such as staff work hours.
Reiss said it wouldn’t result in a lot of redistribution, but there would be some.
She also extended “huge thanks” to all county and clerk employees who reviewed applications to get funds out to the community.
“They have been phenomenal,” Reiss said.
Commissioners had no questions for the CARES Act portion of Reiss’ presentation, saving comment for her reports on the state of infections in the county, as reported in Wednesday’s Highlands News-Sun.