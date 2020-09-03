SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have approved 11 of the 26 applications for community programs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Legislative Affairs / Grant Coordinator Sydney Armstrong said that would account for $163,350 of the $250,000 allocated to that part of the program.
She said this is just for Phase 1 of the program. She and other staff members plan to reach out to the remaining applicants and get more information on their proposals’ tie-in to the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly fund them in Phase 2.
Among the first round of approvals, whether funded in part or in full, are proposals by:
- Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center to distribute food and sanitary items countywide.
- Hope Haven Transitional Housing for more supplies for the additional rooms needed to handle homelessness created by the pandemic impact to the local economy.
- Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church to distribute supplies.
- Mt. Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal to distribute COVID-19 protection kits.
- Women of Purpose mental health initiative to tutor students not attending school in person.
- Nu-Hope Elder Care to reimburse additional costs for sanitization supplies.
- Church of the Brethren to pay for continuation of feeding being done because of the pandemic.
- Champion for Children Foundation to continue providing emergency rescue funds for people hurt economically by the pandemic.
- Samaritan’s Touch Care Center to reimburse COVID-19 testing for uninsured residents.
- United Way of Central Florida to pay for continuation of feeding due to COVID-19.
Armstrong did not mention which program was the 11th recipient for funding in this phase, and was unavailable for comment Wednesday because of illness.
However, she told commissioners that priority went to programs that are countywide and not being funded already.
Commissioner Don Elwell also asked for details on the programs from Armstrong on Tuesday, which she did not have at the meeting, but said she would be glad to send on to him.
Elwell said he had no problem with approving funds Tuesday and getting that detail going forward. He moved for approval, seconded by Commissioner Greg Harris.
Representatives from Bountiful Blessings Church of God asked commissioners about their application, and Armstrong agreed to meet with them afterward to examine their program’s COVID-19 connection.
“We look forward to approving yours soon,” Elwell said.
Armstrong also said she was pleased to announce that within a month of opening applications to the county’s share of surplus CARES Act funds, she has a request now to the Clerk of Courts Office to disburse $1,121,500 overall to small businesses and individuals.
Of those applications, $862,000 would go to small business assistance and $259,500 to individual assistance.
She said she had acquired additional hands to get through the process of reviewing applications, and had several applications still in review, but checks had already been mailed on Aug. 21 and 28.
Armstrong said more checks would be going out again Friday.
She said her office had received a number of thank you emails, stating how funds had been used, such as repairing a broken air-conditioner at a daycare.
“That’s always been a pleasure,” Armstrong said.
Skip Adams, a business owner present at the meeting, thanked the county for accepting and disbursing CARES Act funds. He said he didn’t qualify for much under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the plan was to fund 850 at a time in three phases, but 3,200 applied for the first phase.
Some will end up not being funded, he said, but he added that the county can also move funds around.
“We did have a tremendous response on it,” Vosburg said.
Armstrong hopes the review process will go faster in future phases, now she knows what it entails.
Vosburg said the county will also look into the federal reimbursement process. Elwell asked if it would be faster than for Hurricane Irma, which took more than two years.
It should be fine, Vosburg said, if federal officials will allow the county to get reimbursed for approximately $1 million at a time rather than having to spend several million dollars prior to reimbursal.
Handley asked if the county would have to front this next batch of money. Vosburg said yes, but may be able to move funds around to make it happen.
In a related item, the United Way of Central Florida presented the Board of County Commission for its 2019 fundraising efforts — the third largest in Central Florida.
United Way of Central Florida President & CEO Christina Criser Jackson joined Highlands County Area Coordinator Sarah Beth Rogers to present a Summit Award, one of three given to high donors in each of the agency’s three counties: Highlands, Hardee and Polk.
Highlands County Commission departments almost tripled their special event dollars from 2018, Rogers said, increasing the total campaign by 33% to $18,000. The most notable event was a 5K to open Panther Parkway on Dec. 7.
“I wish you could hear the response and relief in the voices of those we help,” Jackson said.