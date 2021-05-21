Editor’s note: Sebring residents Mike and Gloria Peters spent 20 years living on a 40-foot sailboat and traveling in the Caribbean. This is the second of three articles about their travels.
In May 1998, Gloria and Mike Peters set sail from Florida’s Dry Tortugas in their 40-foot cutter rigged sloop, Windfree. It was the start of their more than 2,000-mile journey to Panama and the San Blas Islands. Along the way, they would stop at destinations off the coast of Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Colombia.
Since the Peters were retired, they could travel leisurely. Whether they wanted to stay two days or four weeks, their time was their own. Only severe weather and the need for boat repairs could restrict their travels temporarily.
They also didn’t have to be concerned about accommodations or dining. Their very well-outfitted and comfortable sailboat was their home.
If they were staying somewhere and didn’t want to use their sailboat, they could use their 10-foot inflatable dinghy. “Sometimes we’d motor several miles from where our sailboat was anchored just to discover a really good barrier reef system where we knew spearfishing and snorkeling would be excellent,” Gloria said.
The Caribbean’s clear blue water, unspoiled islands and reefs, sheltered coves and bays, and spectacular caves and canyons became the Peters’ playground. “It was intoxicating and idyllic,” Gloria recalled.
“I swam regularly, sometimes for three or four hours at a time. I loved to look underwater for all kinds of marine life. It was like a big aquarium. I’d watch the colorful fish and look for unusual sea shells. In the cracks of the coral reefs, I’d often find sea horses. Meanwhile, Mike would be enjoying spearfishing.”
The Peters soon became part of the community of boaters. On their radios, they would discuss weather conditions and share stories about their adventures. “Sometimes we would arrange to meet up with another couple. We developed some lasting friendships,” Gloria said.
One of the Peters’ most memorable destinations was the 27-mile long Rio Dulce River in Guatemala, which has a reputation for being a safe spot during the June to November hurricane season. It also is noted for its natural scenery and its unique cultural history. It was once a maritime port, and a number of ex-pat sailors as well as indigenous people live there. For four months, from June 28 until Oct. 21, 1998, the river was the Peters’ home.
The entrance to the Rio Dulce River is notorious for shoals. Navigating a boat through the sandy-ridged sediment can be a challenge, especially for a heavy deep-draft boat like Windfree. So the Peters anchored their boat the evening beforehand 10 miles away at a location called Tres Puntas and in the morning when the tide was high they were able to cross the entrance without incident.
They spent their first night on the Rio Dulce River in a spectacular steep-walled canyon with lush vegetation. The canyon is surrounded by rain forests. “We saw a variety of birds I’d never seen before. I saw my first toucan bird,” Gloria said.
The Rio Dulce River has many pristine areas where travelers can enjoy springs, waterfalls and thermal waters.
Finca Paraiso, a unique waterfall fed by hot springs, which the Peters visited, is one of these spectacular wonders. Led by a guide, they walked along a stream until they reached the base of a narrow cave. Gloria described what happened next. “Wearing headlamps, we swam inside the cave for 50 yards in total darkness. When we turned on the headlamps, we discovered high cascading waterfalls falling from inside big rocks which made beautiful rainbows.”
While Mike walked back to their starting point, Gloria chose to swim back, letting the current carry her downstream, until she reached the hot springs coming off another waterfall.
On Oct. 21, the Peters left the Rio Dulce River, believing that the hurricane season had ended. Their next destination was Punta Sal in Honduras, another coastal destination with white sandy beaches, tropical rain forests, and troops of Howler monkeys.
Unfortunately, the hurricane season had not ended. Hurricane Mitch, at that time a fast moving storm, was on an uncertain course. Predicted to head north, it abruptly changed course and headed south towards Honduras and Guatemala.
Instead of enjoying a leisurely and relaxing day, the Peters found themselves moving their boat from Middle Bay, one of three enclosed bays on Punta Sal, to the most westerly bay. They secured both their 60-pound and their 45-pound anchors firmly in the ground.
The hurricane hit Guanaja, Honduras on Oct. 27 with winds of 180 to 200 mph, and it lingered through Oct. 28. It would become the second deadliest Atlantic hurricane ever. Fortunately, the winds in the bay where the Peters were anchored reached only 70 to 80 mph. The bay held the Peters’ anchors well, and the boat was spared damage, although there was plenty of debris floating in the water.
They had other adventures, too numerous to mention here, before heading for Providencia and San Andreas, islands off the coast of Nicaragua. Unfortunately, about that time, they began experiencing some electrical and mechanical problems. Their radio wasn’t working properly. Then, their engine started stalling. Then, they got into a squall, which ripped up their main sail. They made it to a little village in Panama and boarded a bus to Panama City, where they were able to get the problems fixed.
Their next and final stop was the San Blas Islands, 365 unspoiled and sparsely inhabited islands and coral reefs off the coast of Panama. The islands are also home to the indigenous Kuna Indians.
The Peters’ adventures on the San Blas Islands are the subject of the next and final article.