Dr. Joan Morrison knows crested caracaras.
The Trinity College researcher was not happy when she read in the Highlands News-Sun last week that someone had shot a caracara in Avon Park.
“I was extremely surprised and horrified to hear about these shootings,” Morrison said. “Why would anyone feel the need to shoot these beautiful birds?”
Morrison, in fact, is a caracara researcher based at Archbold Biological Station in the scrub plain south of Lake Placid. She has been in the field with the raptors for 30 years. She is now a professor of biology at Trinity College.
Before coming to Trinity, Morrison worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska, Colorado, Washington and New Mexico. She also studies red-tailed hawks living in the urban environments of Hartford, Connecticut.
But she loves monitoring the caracaras around Highlands County.
“I have been studying caracaras in Florida since 1991, when I began my graduate work on these unique and intelligent raptors at the University of Florida,” she said. “In fact, I have a caracara with a transmitter on it right now in the Avon Park area, so this shooting situation makes me very concerned.”
Morrison need not worry about the recently-shot caracara, because it is in the caring hands of Nancy Murrah and her volunteers at the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay Inc. The non-profit facility fixes injured raptors – from kestrels, to shriek owls, to big-horned owls, osprey, American bald eagles, and falcons. And caracaras.
“The one we got this year, it’s an adult that was shot through the wing,” Murrah said. “I’m not sure we can release him or not. The injury is in the wrist, where their primary feathers for flight extend outward.”
Unfortunately, the caracaras, with their beautiful black feathered crest, large orange beak and long legs, join in with vultures as they pile in on roadside carrion. People who think they are shooting at a vulture may be hitting a caracara. By the way, it’s against the law to shoot vultures, too.
Crested caracaras, however, have long talons, with which they can grab live prey on the wing. They also have a white bib on the chest that darkens as it descends to the bird’s chest. They are good on the ground, too, with long legs. They don’t waddle like turkey vultures and can run quickly along the ground.
“We chased one once, and it showed up 2.5 miles away in a short time, still running,” Murrah said.
Cattle ranchers and orange growers partner with Morrison and Archbold in protecting these beautiful birds, which look as if they belong in a Brazilian jungle rather than in the middle of Highlands County.
Note: They do not kill calves or other livestock other than chickens, perhaps. They eat snakes, lizards, frogs and other prey.
“This area of Central Florida, including Highlands, Glades, Okeechobee and Polk counties, is the center of the species’ Florida range,” Morrison said. “Over the decades, I have continued my research and have worked successfully with many local landowners who have caracaras nesting in their pastures.”
“Some stronger language is needed about why these shootings are a problem,” Morrison said. “Caracaras are federally listed as threatened in Florida, which means that shooting one is a federal crime, as serious and punishable as shooting a bald eagle.”
That punishment is a year in jail and a $100,000 fine.
Environmentalists study how the birds fare in the giant agricultural plain that runs from Orlando south to Immokalee, eastward to Okeechobee, and north again to I-4. Some 2.2 million heads of cattle live in the region, not to mention sugarcane, orange groves, and real estate development.
“Currently, we are using radio telemetry to discover how caracaras respond to land use changes,” she said.
There is something about the character of these beautiful birds that makes them relatable. They have an intense, courageous, countenance, but they jump right in the blood and scurry of a vulture eating scrum. A few caracaras stick to the side of State Road 70; when they fly into a tree, they flash a big white back tail with a black tip. They also have broad, black wings with white at the tips.
“Caracaras are highly intelligent and they eat a variety of items, including carrion, so people need to be extra careful when driving Florida’s roads,” Morrison said. “They are also nesting now, so please be on the lookout for the young birds, which are pretty naïve about road dangers.”
The rest of the caracaras are away from roads, nesting far from the public, on ranches and wildlife preservation areas, such as the Caracara Prairie Preserve near Corkscrew Swamp in Collier County, and the uninhabited areas of Highlands County and Central Florida.
“These beautiful raptors are native to Florida and do not pose any dangers to people and only very rarely, to livestock,” Morrison says.