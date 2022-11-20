SEBRING — A federal judge sentenced two Avon Park carjackers to federal prison Friday.

The Department of Justice reported that Artavis Spivey, of Winter Haven, and Daniel Zamot, of Avon Park, received 14.6 and 5.8 years in prison respectively for armed carjacking. Spivey received enhancements to his sentence for recklessly endangering others during a high-speed chase and obstruction of justice.

