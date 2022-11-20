SEBRING — A federal judge sentenced two Avon Park carjackers to federal prison Friday.
The Department of Justice reported that Artavis Spivey, of Winter Haven, and Daniel Zamot, of Avon Park, received 14.6 and 5.8 years in prison respectively for armed carjacking. Spivey received enhancements to his sentence for recklessly endangering others during a high-speed chase and obstruction of justice.
Spivey and Zamot both previously pled guilty to brandishing a handgun while carjacking, a crime of violence.
The victim was hijacked outside Rheumatology and Arthritis Center in Avon Park at lunchtime on Feb. 17 and quickly called law enforcement. The victim told police she had been sitting inside her 2018 Lincoln MKC in the parking lot of the medical facility when a man, determined to be Spivey, approached her with a 9mm pistol and demanded the keys to her car.
Not wanting to be shot, the victim handed her keys over but he then demanded her cell phone. After she complied, he ordered her to walk to the back of the vehicle and threatened to shoot her. Spivey and Zamot both wore masks with holes for the mouth and eyes.
After police picked up the car’s GPS in Lee County, they gave chase. Spivey drove through yards and across curbs until he crashed into bushes. The two men ran off, but were soon apprehended. The 9mm and a second handgun were found near the crash scene. The men were convicted and quickly sentenced.
Spivey and Zamot have a criminal past. Spivey was arrested in 2018 and charged with two counts of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and burglary of a conveyance. Highlands County Prosecutors found him guilty of burglary but dropped the other charges.
Zamot was charged in Highlands County with robbery with a firearm and armed burglary of a dwelling in Highlands County at the time of his arrest. That case is on ice now that he’s in federal custody. Both are life felonies.