Carjacking victim: Be aware of your surroundings

Jennifer Shiflit, carjack victim: “Always look around, even in broad daylight. This happened in the middle of the day.”

 COURTESY/JENNIFER SHIFLIT

SEBRING — Jennifer Shiflet was in her car in Avon Park in February when a young man put a gun in her face. Last week, she told a Fort Myers courtroom how the carjacking turned her life upside down.

Two Thursdays ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon sentenced her attackers – Artavis Spivey, 21, of Winter Haven and Daniel Zamot, 18, of Avon Park – to prison for armed carjacking.

