Carjacking victim: Be aware of your surroundings

SEBRING — Jennifer Shiflet was in her car in Avon Park in February when a young man put a gun in her face. Last week, she told a Fort Myers courtroom how the carjacking turned her life upside down.
Two Thursdays ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon sentenced her attackers – Artavis Spivey, 21, of Winter Haven and Daniel Zamot, 18, of Avon Park – to prison for armed carjacking.
Spivey and Zamot received 14.6 years and 5.8 years in prison, respectively, for armed carjacking. Spivey received enhancements to his sentence for recklessly endangering others during a high-speed chase.
During the sentencing hearing, Shiflet told Cannon – a federal judge – how the threats against her life ruined her sense of safety and financial security. Though Cannon listened to her statement, Shiflet spoke directly to Spivey, the older of the two defendants.
“That whole statement, everything, was directed towards him,” Shiflet told the Highlands News-Sun. “I told him how it affected me. I told him, next time he wanted to be a thug to think about what he’s done, what he has caused me, what I had to overcome.”
Spivey, she said, was clearly the leader in the carjacking while Zamot was the follower.
Here’s how Shiflet – who is a sports correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun – described the events that ended in the Fort Pierce Federal Court building the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
“I work in a doctor’s office in Avon Park, so at lunchtime I went out to my 2018 Lincoln MKC to warm up because the office was so cold,” she said. “I had my driver’s door open in the sun, and the police told me that’s why I was targeted … I had my door open.”
Spivey – who was wearing a mask that covered his head and face – was suddenly at her car door with a gun pointed at her. He threatened to shoot her right then, right there. The armed Zamot, who also wore a mask over his head, was standing at the rear of the car.
“Spivey told me, ‘Give me the car keys, give me your phone, give me your money’ but I had no money because my purse was in my office. Spivey ordered me to get out, and as I started walking toward the front of the car, he ordered me at gunpoint to walk toward the back. He got in the driver’s seat.”
At that point, Zamot, who is three years younger than Spivey, got in the passenger seat. They drove off with Shiflet’s Lincoln, leaving her standing in the parking lot.
Shiflet quickly realized that she could have lost her life. She called 911 and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
Using the car’s GPS signal, police in Lee County located the car shortly after 3 p.m. the same day. When they attempted a felony traffic stop, Spivey sped off. With police on his rear bumper, Spivey drove through yards and across curbs until he crashed into bushes. The two men ran off, but were soon apprehended. The men were in possession of a black H&K 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a loaded Cobra, .380 pistol – each reported stolen.
The men pleaded guilty to armed carjacking and Shiflet, who is from Canada, was at their Nov. 17 sentencing to present her victim testimony.
“The trauma affected me mentally and emotionally in a lot of ways,” Shiflet told the Highlands News-Sun. “I had trouble sleeping. I could not relax, so I went to see a therapist. The therapist diagnosed me with post-traumatic stress disorder.”
Her savings quickly dribbled away.
“I had just gone through a divorce in January, and I was already living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “Financially I was impacted because of rental cars and having to buy temporary phones, then a new phone – all that and more combined to force me to declare bankruptcy.”
Before the car went into the repair shop, Lee County Police kept the wrecked Lincoln for evidence for some months. The result: Shiflet had to make car payments on the Lincoln (which she couldn’t drive) for months – while renting a car she could drive.
To add salt to her wounds, the MKC would have to have at least a $22,000 repair bill to be declared a total loss, but her insurance company put the damage to the car at just over $20,000. “Rather than drive the car in which I had a gun put in my face, I was able to secure another vehicle,” she said. “The Lincoln went back to the bank.”
She continues to heal – though she remains hyper-vigilant and has trouble relaxing.
“I sometimes still feel powerless,” she said. “I still have a hard time waiting at a stop light. I can’t sit in my car for long periods. I said this in court.”
She also feels vulnerable at restaurant drive-throughs.
“I was at a fast-food place, in a drive-through getting food. The order took a little longer and I sat there and waited for a little bit. I got nervous and left without my food after paying for it,” she said. “I deal with this daily.”
She was not without support from her immediate family.
“All my family lives in Canada, but my daughter lives here,” she said. “She has been extremely supportive. She wanted to go to sentencing, but she couldn’t get out of work for it.” Her son, a military police officer at Fort Drum, New York, has also been at her side. He came down in September to spend time with her.
Her advice: “Be aware of your surroundings,” she said. “We get wrapped up in our daily lives, but we have to remind ourselves to be aware. Always look around, even in broad daylight. This happened in the middle of the day.”
And: “Don’t sit with your door open. I never do it anymore.”