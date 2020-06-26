Carl Paoletti
Carl Paoletti, 91, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on June 19, 2020, with his loving wife Jody of 46 years at his side. Carl was born on Feb. 12, 1929 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He lived in New Jersey until 1985, when he and his wife moved to upstate New York. They then relocated to Lake Placid, Florida, where he spent the last 10 years of his life.
Carl served in the army as a teenager and served during the Korean War. Following the army, he worked for the Township of Scotch Plains, New Jersey as a heavy equipment operator for 25 years. His hobbies included farming, hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors and was an avid animal lover.
He is predeceased by his only son, Carl Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jody; two sisters; one brother; six daughters, Kathy (Ron), Mary Lou (Chris), Donna (Bob), Shirley (Michael), Becky (Brian) and Tammy (Jay), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. July 24, 2020 at Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home in Lake Placid.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in his name at Vitas Hospice of Sebring, 106 Medical Center Ave., Suite 106, Sebring, FL 33870.
Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997