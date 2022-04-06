Carmela E. Drieu
Carmela Elizabeth Drieu, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt of Conroe passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born Jan. 7, 1934 in Hartford, Connecticut to Joseph and Bettina Carnemolla.
She not only loved her family, but she was also a beautiful soul who loved to love everyone she met. Carmela also loved to cook for others. Most notably is her homemade Italian sauce, meatballs, and lasagna which she learned from her parents and passed down to her children. Her work ethic was unlike anyone else’s. Her resume including teacher and front office aide at Lake Placid High School, hospital support staff at Lake Placid Medical Center and Delray Medical Center, and a waitress, often working two jobs to help the family. She was devoted in her faith as a Catholic and spent seven years as a nun before meeting and marrying her late husband, Alfred Drieu. When she wasn’t working or entertaining friends and family with her cooking, she often spent her free time shopping and watching movies. We rejoice knowing that she is reunited with her siblings and parents and is at peace at the feet of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Drieu and spouse Kim of Conroe, Texas, and Steven Drieu of New York, New York; daughters, Bettina Drieu and spouse Wendy Loffredo of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Mary-Terese Drieu of Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandchildren, Brian Drieu, Chelsea Hobson, and Jennifer (Jo) Drieu.
She will be laid to rest in St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, Connecticut on May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Bristol Hospice online at www.bristolfoundation.org or by mail to 2002 Timberloch Pl, Suite 150, The Woodlands, TX 77380.