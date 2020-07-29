SEBRING — Instead of going through a public hearing to defend keeping her job Tuesday, County Attorney Joy Carmichael opted to resign and take a settlement.
County commissioners voted unanimously to accept her resignation and the settlement agreement at a meeting Tuesday morning that was to discuss the future of her job.
One of the terms of that settlement will provide her with four more weeks of severance pay above the 10 weeks that were originally in her contract in exchange for waiving her rights to sue the county under numerous federal and state laws that protect people from unfair firing practices and worker mistreatment.
Sherry Sutphen, of Bell & Roper P.A. in Orlando, said the agreement also removed the ability to require a public hearing on Carmichael’s job.
No allegations specifically were made by Carmichael in her resignation letter, nor were any outlined in the agreement.
In the letter dated July 27, Carmichael thanked the Highlands County Board of County Commission for the opportunity to serve as county attorney. She said that she was pleased to serve the citizens of Highlands County as legal adviser to the board, administration and departments of Highlands County government.
A copy of the agreement, obtained under Florida Public Records Law, states that she would receive, as severance, the equivalent of 14 weeks of her annual salary and the cost of 10 weeks of health insurance coverage, as provided by the county, all to be paid within 30 days with all applicable tax forms forwarded to her.
In the agreement, Carmichael states she has no suits against the county, its elected or appointed officials, or against any staff members.
She also waived all claims that would otherwise be due to her under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Older Workers Benefits Protection Act, or any other federal law against discrimination at work, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1991, the Florida Civil Rights Act, the Equality Pay Act, the False Claims Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family Medical Leave Act, the Florida Public Sector Whistle-Blower’s Act or any other federal, state or common law.
According to a presentation Tuesday by Sutphen, the agreement includes a gag clause and non-disparagement clause to prevent Carmichael along with County Administrator Randy Vosburg, other county staff and county commissioners from talking about the settlement or about the other party in the agreement. Specifically, the agreement states that neither party would be allowed to disclose the terms of the agreement to outside parties, although the Florida Public Records Law supersedes such an agreement in the case of those who work in government or for a governmental entity.
Also, the non-disparagement clause states that Carmichael would not disparage any member of Highlands County government and that county officials and representatives would not authorize any official position that is disparaging in any way to her.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck moved to accept the agreement and resignation. Commissioner Jim Brooks seconded it.
Commissioner Don Elwell remarked that he hoped the commission can find a way to handle such matters in the future as professionally as possible.
Commissioner Greg Harris, referring to comments made at last week’s meeting about Carmichael’s performance, said he always found her to be a strong communicator and very professional. “I wish her the best,” Harris said.
For now, Vosburg said, the county has a paralegal in place, and has made an offer of assistant county attorney to a candidate who is lined up to start work on Aug. 10. For now, he said, the county would use outside counsel for pending and emerging legal matters.
“We can talk about it in future meetings,” Vosburg told commissioners.
Brooks asked if the county would put out a request for proposals for new legal counsel, and Vosburg said that’s not usually how the county seeks legal services, but Tuck suggested that it might help now.
“I’ve already heard of a couple of people in Highlands County who are interested,” Tuck said. She suggested doing that, “if we want to get the best — what we think is the best.”
Carmichael started her job as assistant and moved up.
When commissioners agreed to have an assistant attorney for then-county attorney Ross Macbeth in March 2016, the county hired Garrett Roberts, who then left in January 2017 to be staff attorney for Sheriff Paul Blackman.
The board then hired Carmichael, who remained “assistant attorney” after Macbeth resigned on Sept. 29, 2017, in protest over not getting the pay raise he requested.
Carmichael continued to provide full-time legal services as “assistant attorney,” and commissioners hired Carmichael as county attorney in January 2018. Shortly after that, she recruited a colleague in Orlando to help with work overflow from there.
Last month, commissioners voted 3-2 to move Carmichael under Vosburg’s supervision for a year, with the possibility of moving her back into direct supervision by the board, according to a motion by Tuck.
Last week, they approved changes to command structure to do that, but then voted 4-1 to dismiss her, after Brooks made a motion and Tuck seconded it.
Tuesday was to be the hearing on her contract.