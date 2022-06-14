SEBRING — Carnegie Learning for math coaches was considered at last week’s School Board of Highlands County meeting. The item was ultimately denied by a nay by SCHC Chairperson Isaac Durance. The vote was originally tied with Board Members Bill Brantley and Jan Shoop voting for Carnegie and members Donna Howerton and Jill Compton-Twist voting against the agenda item.
Carnegie provides in-house instruction, feedback and training to math teachers. Carnegie was used at Hill-Gustat Middle School since January 2021. Teachers and administration held the program in high regard and wanted to continue with Carnegie. Some principals wanted to have the program in their schools also. Many cited having new math teachers and the necessity of the current math coaches to teach in vacant classroom positions in the upcoming school year. Some principals even attended the meeting virtually in order to ask for the program, as they were in Tallahassee at a conference.
Avon Park High School Principal Danielle Erwin used her school to illustrate how it would benefit from Carnegie. She said she has five new teachers, all with less than five years of teaching experience who will need coaching to become “teacher trained.” Many of the other middle and high schools were in the same position.
The main sticking point is the price tag and if the students are benefiting. The price for one year was listed at $357,500, per the agenda packet. The breakdown is Ongoing, Job-Embedded Support, for school year 2022-2023 with campuses at four days each month totaling 20 per months, 7 months and 140 days. The units cost $2,500 per day. Three Partnership Meetings will add another $7,500.
The funds would be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER), which were given to the School Board to bridge gaps in learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds have very strict rules on what can and cannot be purchased with them.
Howerton said in the past, they would pay for a program like Carnegie and then train their own teachers.
“What really bothers me, sitting here as a board member, is how many schools have said how many new math teachers we have,” Howerton said. “Folks, we’re not keeping these teachers. We are not keeping them, so they are changing.”
She said she wants to see the teachers retained and help the teachers they already have. She doesn’t want to see the School Board keep “doling out money.”
The five schools requesting the Carnegie program were Avon Park Middle and High schools, Lake Placid Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School.
Resident Jessie Sapp said he wanted to know the “value” of the program. He asked about test scores to see if they had increased. Superintendent Brenda Longshore said math scores would not be available until the end of the month. There was nothing in black and white to show if there was any improvement or not.
In other actions, the board tabled discussion of the Z Space Inspire computers, also to be purchased with ESSER funds.
The board approved ESSER funds to pay for “Science Take-Out kits” as teachers were using their own funds in order to perform safe experiments.