LAKE PLACID — Jesalyn Edna Leona Carnley, 28, of Avon Park was arrested on Wednesday because of an incident on Feb. 24. Carnley is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She has since bonded out of jail.
Detectives wrote in the arrest report that Carnley went to the victim’s house on Citrus Lakes Drive in Lake Placid on Feb. 24. The victim told deputies that she allowed the suspect into her home, and then a verbal altercation took place between the suspect and victim. The arrest report said Carnley pulled out a semi automatic gun from her purse.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly pulled back the slide, chambered a round, and pointed it at the victim’s head. The victim said Carnley told her, “Get out or I’m going to shoot.”
The victim said she feared for her life and left the home. When she was outside, the victim said Carnley continued yelling and hurling insults at her from the doorway. Carnley got in her car and left.
The deputy said he contacted Carnley who refused to meet him and denied the allegations, telling the deputy that she wanted to contact a lawyer. An attempt was made to locate Carnley but was unsuccessful. It is unknown if Carnley turned herself in or was picked up by deputies.