With the Christmas season upon us, let’s take a look at how the residents in Sebring celebrated this very special holiday when the town was young.
When Sophy Mae Mitchell arrived here in 1920, the town was less than 10 years old. She initiated the first community Christmas celebration on the Circle with the support of George Sebring, local merchants and townspeople. She and her husband Tom strung the oak trees on the Circle with the first lights, a tradition that continues today but has since expanded to include the Carousel of Lights and costumed characters on the Circle.
In those early days, the whole town turned out for the downtown festivities. A choir would gather on the balcony of the Roanoke Hotel on the Circle (formerly the Cathouse Restaurant) to herald the season. Below, on the Circle, you’d find a band and more singing and Santa Claus spreading good cheer with presents of nuts, fruit and candy.
On Christmas Eve, groups went about town singing carols. A small organ was carried along on a horse-drawn wagon to furnish the accompaniment. The carolers were often invited into homes for coffee and cake as they went along.
For many years it was customary for all the young people to go swimming on Christmas Day, and their parents were there ready to photograph the event. The pictures of the children in their bathing suits, reflecting Florida’s hot weather, were sent up north, where it was freezing cold, with the hope they would generate more friends and relatives to move to the sunny Heartland.
Another custom, although nobody could explain the reason why, was that almost every child had plenty of firecrackers on Christmas Day to pop from dawn to dusk. What fun they had.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!
Material for this column came from a publication of the Sebring Historical Society.