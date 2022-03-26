I’ve had it for less than a year, and I must admit I’ve grown quite fond of my 2019 Chevy Sonic. For me, it’s the newest used car I’ve ever owned, and its bells and whistles are just enough to satisfy my geek heart.
Sure, it does an excellent job getting me and anyone else from point A to point B. In fact, given our other cars are over 10 years older with a lot of miles under their hoods, my car has been designated the “car to drive out of town.”
(Remind me to tell you about the time one of the older cars broke down in Lakeland, and how we had to get a Lyft back to Sebring. That’s a 90-minute drive for those keeping track. And it was after midnight.)
Anyway, the car has a lovely infotainment center that manages an iPod just fine, not to mention my phone (it displays the GPS map on the car’s screen, which is handy). It also has heated seats that were used in South Carolina on our most recent trip, as well as a heated steering wheel.
The car is smaller than our other cars – before we settled on it Don had to be convinced the trunk space was adequate for our suitcases (it is a surprisingly large trunk). This does not bother me usually because I am short and the car fits me just fine.
It is not perfect. There isn’t much leg room for those in the backseat unless you move your front seats up a bit. The gas tank is smaller, which means more frequent fill-ups. But on the other hand, it has better gas mileage than the other cars, so that works out.
But some people like big cars. If you are one of those types, do I have a car for you.
There is now a limo called “The American Dream,” which was just named the world’s longest limo by the Guinness Book of World Records. It’s length? A whopping 100 feet, 1½ inches (the previous record was 100 feet even).
According to the article I read at www.motortrend.com, the Cadillac was originally built some time ago by Californian Jay Ohrberg, who was involved in some other cars you might have heard of, like KITT from the television show Knight Rider and the time-traveling DeLorean from the Back to the Future series.
The original vehicle had a swivel function to assist with turning corners. It boasted 24 wheels, two engines, and (I am not kidding) a swimming pool complete with a diving board. It also had a helipad on the end of it that doubled for a putting green.
The car fell into disrepair and was turning into junk when Michael Dezer, a “prominent real estate developer in New York and Florida,” and Michael Manning of Autoseum got their hands on it. They went to work, getting rid of massive amounts of rust, replacing the engines, and cannibalizing three other Cadillacs to get the car back into running order.
The limo is mostly bare on the inside, though there is a pool, according to Manning. The helipad was also retained. It seats up to 75 people and is so long one can barely see the other end of the car while inside.
While the pictures are impressive (you can see them on the website) and I give Dezer and Manning points for ingenuity, I’m definitely not in the market for The American Dream. That’s a lot more car than I want to deal with.
I’ll happily putter around town in my small Chevy Sonic. But I’m really curious about what will happen to the limo. Given today’s gas prices, I’m sure nothing will occur for a while – a car that big has got to be a guzzler.