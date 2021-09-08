SEBRING — Two cars aiming for the same driveway hit each other Wednesday.
It happened at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, near the Red Avenue intersection on Valerie Boulevard. Highlands County sheriff’s officials said one of the vehicles was making a delivery.
A silver Kia Optima, driven by 33-year-old William Rodriguez of Avon Park, was eastbound on Valerie Boulevard, and had just passed the Red Avenue intersection while a blue Nissan Altima was westbound, approaching that spot.
Craig Beaudry, 59, of Sebring was driving the Altima. Rodriguez was working that day for an Internet-based restaurant delivery service, sheriff’s officials said.
Officials said the Kia slowed down and moved into the westbound lane and then attempted to turn left into the driveway, just as the Nissan was attempting to turn into that same driveway.
The head-on collision left both cars inoperable, officials said, with heavy front-end damage and deployed airbags. The crash blocked the road, shutting it down until tow trucks could haul the cars away.
At least one person was transported with injuries, officials said, although preliminary crash reports did not state which person it was.
Meanwhile, deputies have found Rodriguez at fault for failure to maintain his travel lane, with a citation pending.